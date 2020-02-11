Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is now all set to retain control of Delhi's governance. While counting of the votes is not over yet, it is pretty clear that the Aam Aadmi Party is going home with an absolute majority, very close to a clean sweep.

As of right now, AAP is leading in Delhi with 63 seats, while the BJP has managed to get 7 and Congress is still at 0.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also addressed the people of Delhi and said:

People of Delhi, I love you...Want to thank the people of Delhi for giving another mandate to their son'... Delhi has given birth to a new kind of politics today. It's called the 'politics of work'. We will work together for the development of Delhi. Not just Delhi, Bharat Mata has also won today.

Since the trends have made AAP the clear victor in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, messages of congratulations have been pouring in from other regional political parties.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee spoke to the Times of India and said:

We (many non-BJP regional parties) had then rushed to his house. Today, we are very happy that despite the bigotry and narrow-minded politics of hatred, it has turned out to be a victory of the people. The politics of hatred did not work this time.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath used this opportunity to take potshots at the BJP.

What happened to the BJP which was making tall claims? Being at the Centre, Modiji is close to Delhi's electorate which would have elected the BJP, if satisfied with his work.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Kejriwal on Twitter.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country. pic.twitter.com/oJYbH7YsA3 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 11, 2020

The final results will be declared once the counting is over.