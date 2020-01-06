The five-year tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi is ending next month. As a result, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of much-awaited State Legislative Assembly elections in Delhi today.

#WATCH Election Commission of India announces schedule of Delhi elections https://t.co/kpmfofEQQF — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Currently, the National Capital has 70 seats and around 1.43 crore voters. According to Firstpost, the Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single-phase on 8th February. On the other hand, the counting date is decided to be 11th February.

The notification for the nominations will be held on 22nd January, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be 24th January.

Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora says that 90,000 policemen will be deployed to ensure that the polling process is held smoothly.

CEC said that a new concept of absentee voters introduced this time which will enable those voters who are not able to attend the polling stations due to unavoidable reasons.

Senior citizens above 80 years of age and PWDs can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot, the CEC added.