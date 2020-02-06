Delhi is going to have its Assembly elections on the 8th of February. The campaigns have finally come to an end after weeks of political parties trying to troll each other. But make no mistake, these are going to be your leaders, people who decide your future. So choose wisely.

Delhi has 70 seats, which means the total number of candidates from AAP, BJP and INC alone is 210. However, we here, have gone with 4 major candidates from each of these three parties.

So know your candidates and go out to vote on the 8th of February, 2020. It's your right.