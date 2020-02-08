The Delhi Assembly Elections have witnessed people from all walks of life, casting their precious votes in today's crucial elections. From the President to political figures, common man to the oldest woman voter, here are pictures of people from all across the state flaunting their purple inked finger.



#ElectionsWithNewsNation | President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote at the polling station in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex



📸: @rashtrapatibhvn #DelhiElections2020#DelhiPolls2020



Follow LIVE updates: https://t.co/zeKQbSUb56 pic.twitter.com/wnijAtKkiJ — News Nation (@NewsNationTV) February 8, 2020

According to TOI, after a slow start, the voter turn out has crawled up to as much as 27.04% by 1:30 p.m.

Delhi waalo,

Aaj VOTE zaroor karna.

Agar aaj VOTE nahi diya, toh kisi ko bhi criticise karne ka haq kho dogey. Jaagruk nagrik bano, VOTE KARO! — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) February 7, 2020

#ElectionsWithHT | Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his wife Neelu Chandra cast their vote at polling booth number 99 in New Moti Bagh, Delhi.



Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/saLoW8ZklB#DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElection pic.twitter.com/fM2mUrgrm1 — HT Delhi (@htdelhi) February 8, 2020

Voted along with my better half! Urge all young voters to vote and celebrate the democracy.#DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiAssemblyPolls #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/rV3h0zyAsz — Rajiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajivKumar1) February 8, 2020

This is the magic of #democracy.

30-year-old Shan Miyan is disabled since birth, but it is not stopping him from voting for past 10 years. See his brother, Chand Miyan, taking him on his back to pooling booth at Jafarabad Zeenat Mahal govt school#DelhiElection #ElectionsWithHT pic.twitter.com/TudVfKoyoP — Karn Singh (@KarnHT) February 8, 2020

Voting underway in Delhi, visuals from a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur. A bridegroom also cast his vote with his family. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KiUvTfhFw6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra: It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students. https://t.co/bpZTQprAZr pic.twitter.com/qylCEuoYeV — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

It’s 9 degrees in Delhi this morning. Perfect weather to step out and vote. Right to vote is a privilege. So let’s make the best use of it. As for me, I’ll vote in the second half of the day as work calls. #DelhiElection #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/gAvggWnt2k — Shylaja Varma (@ShylajaVarma) February 8, 2020

Our Dadaji is a 107 years old this year. He was a member of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution of India. Dada has never missed casting his vote. Delhi, you have no excuse. #VoteKarDilli #DelhiElections2020 #VoteKarDilli #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/CVRLitewyW — Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) February 8, 2020

110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, casts her vote for #DelhiElections2020, at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency https://t.co/AVBeQmkrpc pic.twitter.com/sqGFT1kyHy — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

MAKE SURE YOU VOTE.

Delhi, it's almost time to vote, to choose the right candidate based on their track-record of work alone. Make sure you cast your vote and lead India, like the Capital should.



KAAM DEKHEIN, VOTE DEIN.

SHUKRIYA. — RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) February 7, 2020

We voted for future of 16 lakh children .....#DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/cDr1TtohKV — SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) February 8, 2020

Landed in #Delhi and heading to the polling station to #vote. Delhi go out and vote in huge numbers. We owe this to our #democracy. #DelhiElections #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/SXK6CVl4Ue — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) February 8, 2020

Delhi: Wrestler Sushil Kumar after casting his vote at a polling booth in Baprola village. #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/sqWobuydpS — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

#DelhiElections2020: A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla.



(Pics: ANI) #DelhiPolls2020 LIVE updates 👇https://t.co/IiRGC8QMH6 pic.twitter.com/6a1AWgXeEl — Times of India (@timesofindia) February 8, 2020

Just turned 18, Voted for 1st time for #BJP4Delhi 🙏



Wonderful feeling. 🥳🥳🥳



Go out & cast your vote in favour of BJP 🚩🚩🚩#DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/HEEgVRb6JK — Utkarsh 🔥 (@TheThakurSaheb) February 8, 2020

Yesterday we campaign in R.K.Puram and reached out to Northeast Voters. Their positive views about Congress enthralled me.@MahilaCongress #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/6iOP5g1h0H — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) February 5, 2020

He voted! Wats ur excuse?



Delhi go and vote for country vote for Delhi #DelhiElection #DelhiVotesForBJP #DelhiElection2020 https://t.co/dDdBz2qkoo — Right Singh (@rightwingchora) February 8, 2020

Hello Delhi,



On this bright and sunny day, I have just exercised my right! Have you? #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/7YxduCRPKy — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 8, 2020

दोस्तों, दिल्ली आ गया हूँ। अपनी सबसे बड़ी ताक़त, voting का इस्तेमाल करने और देश के लिए अपने सबसे important फ़र्ज़ को निभाने।

दिल्ली के दोस्तों, ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा तादाद में वोट करें कल। यही असली तरीक़ा है देश के लिए कुछ करने का। 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) February 7, 2020

Done. Voted for governance. Voted for constitutional values. Voted against the purveyors of hate and falsehood. Now you’re turn. Go vote, Delhiites! #DelhiElection #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/Yr1V5FVS3H — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) February 8, 2020

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal: Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/gW9gr2MHMl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Helping the citizens in exercising their democratic right.#DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/3xbVLEAjfO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 8, 2020

.#DelhiElections2020 Shakuntala Devi, 75, had a simple answer when asked what issue decided her vote: “I’ve voted for the party which ensured that I get my monthly pension.” pic.twitter.com/fN0Jfl05Oo — Jatin Anand (@JatinPaul) February 8, 2020