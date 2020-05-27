At a time when migrant workers all over the country are trying to get home by any means possible, but are facing innumerable difficulties, a Delhi farmer has actually come forward to actually help his workers get home by flight by buying their plane tickets.

One of the workers, Lakhinder Ram spoke to News18 and said:

I never imagined in my life that I will be traveling in a plane. I don't have words to express my happiness. But I am also little bit nervous about what I have to do when we reach the airport tomorrow.

Many others like Ram will also be returning home, courtesy of Pappan Singh a mushroom farmer in Delhi's Tigipur village who is helping them at a time when unpaid dues, hunger and long journeys on foot literally killing people.

Ram (50), who has been working for Pappan for 27 years, said the latter had been taking care of their food and accommodation since the lockdown began on March 25.

Pappan not only bought the tickets worth Rs 68,000 but is also giving each of them Rs 3,000 so that they don't any problem when they reach home.

He will also drop all his workers in his vehicles to the IGI Airport early on Thursday while following social distancing norms.

I could not have taken a risk by allowing my workers to walk thousands of miles as it would have put their lives in danger because we are getting to know these days that migrants meet road accidents while going home.

- Pappan Singh

Pappan has also made sure that all their medical formalities have been completed, in accordance with the requirements specified, so that they don't have a problem on their journey home.