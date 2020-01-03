After breathing in toxic air for the longest time, one region in New Delhi is about to see some respite.

The National Capital got its first-ever smog tower in Lajpat Nagar which will start working from Friday. The tower is over 20-feet-tall and is fitted with exhaust fans that will suck air pollutants and can remove up to 80% of the particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10).

This move comes after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government in November 2019 to come up with a roadmap of installing these towers. The court asked them to take inspiration from China.

The Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN) with the help of east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir installed the equipment.

Regarding the costs and other details, the General Secretary of Traders Association Lajpat Nagar added,

The running cost of the facility will be around Rs 30,000 which will be borne by the traders’ association of Lajpat Nagar. This tower will purify the air within a circumference area of up to 750 metres. Such initiatives are important to combat air pollution in Delhi, which has also become a pollution capital.

This smog tower is expected to treat 250,000 to 600,00 cubic metres of air per day and will run on electricity.

According to reports, the smog tower was a prototype and more such equipment would be installed, if the initiative achieves success.