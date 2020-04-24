At a time when the whole nation is under lockdown, there are many people who are facing problems in paying their rent on time.

According to News18, Delhi Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev, has come to the rescue by directing officials to take stern action against landlords who are forcing migrant workers and students to pay rent amid lockdown.

The issued order clearly says that all district magistrates will run awareness campaigns, advising affected people to lodge complains against such landlords.

Vijay Dev said,

The district magistrates shall undertake awareness campaign on the issue, particularly in areas having a higher density of workers and students, to advice affected persons to lodge complaints to the police control room by calling 100.

Earlier, on March 29, the Delhi government has issued an order which asks landlords not to demand rent for one month from workers and migrants. The order also stated that all the landlords who are forcing students and labourers to vacate their premises would be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act.

With a huge number of migrant workers and students living in the national capital, this order is a great relief.