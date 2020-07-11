Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, schools, colleges and all other educational institutes have been shut.

And with increasing number of cases, every day, it seems impossible for them to conduct examinations. Keeping the situation in mind, Delhi government today announced cancellation of all Delhi state university exams, including final exams.

Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of #COVID19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/wtXs6cK2Ns — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that degrees will be awarded to students based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

While the decision for the state universities has been taken, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to PM Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges under the Centre.

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

The Union Home Ministry had earlier issued a notification saying final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines for the universities.

The UGC said that final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.

Netizens are hailing this decision by the Delhi government.

After @CMOMaharashtra,@PunjabGovtIndia,West Bengal,@CMO_Odisha now it's Delhi Goverment who also decided to cancel all state university final semester exam.

Due to covid the situation of the country is getting worse. @ugc_india & @HRDMinistry should cancel final semester exam. https://t.co/lk75FoohEe — Ritesh Krishna Deb (@RKDeb98) July 11, 2020

Delhi govt understood our difficulties, how we will travel from another states and stay in hostels with common washrooms and mess. Please @myogiadityanath @myogioffice @DrRPNishank donot keep offline exams as an option.we don't want to die and suffer https://t.co/T4rFaBBe98 — Ashmita Mahanta (@ashmita_mahanta) July 11, 2020

#NoExamsMHRD @PMOIndia @ugc_india @HRDMinistry @MamataOfficial



Please ugc take back your mandatory examination guidelines and if delhi government can cancel their final year exams then why can't other states? https://t.co/NRC5svrFgV — Arvind Kumar Rai (@akrai98) July 11, 2020

Hope the same goes with every state ! 👏 — error 404 (@mrx_nsis) July 11, 2020

This why I love Delhi government ❤️❤️ they understand the value of their people's and students life❤️❤️ thank you so much @msisodia ji❤️ https://t.co/uTjkWKMfxO — Alina (@Geminibee205) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, universities in Delhi are yet to frame guidelines for conducting exams.