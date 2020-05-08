The Delhi govt had launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital on Thursday to avoid large gatherings outside liquor shops. But it did not calculate for, however, was the massive traffic that would be generated on the site that offers these tokens!

Which meant that official web link - www.qtoken.in - immediately crashed and has not worked for many since the launch last evening! The weblink was still showing server error by the time this story was published.

Now, this hasn't gone unnoticed by Twitter!

सर जी, qtoken. in की साइट क्रेश है लम्बे समय से, repaire करये — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshK16980245) May 8, 2020

Chlo ji delhi govt ki qtoken site crash b kr gye😒😒 — Rohit - ਰੋਹਿਤ (@stupiddentist) May 7, 2020

Dont know the website from a confirmed source yet, not published any where. Qtoken is showing error continuously. Whats the use of such service then. — Vaibhav Gupta (@vaibhavgupta2) May 7, 2020

Your qtoken site got crashed. Again good for nothing, mate. — Nawal Joshi (@nawalj4u) May 7, 2020

Delhi's state government had started allowing of sale of liquor from Monday. The rates of liquor were also raised by 70 per cent of the MRP on Tuesday. But it did not matter as large crowds gathered at the shops regardless, thus violating social distancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak.