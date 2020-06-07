One of the things that the lockdown had thrown into disarray was India's liquor consumption. With people forced to become teetotallers, the topic of discussion in a lot of conversations was about the procurement of alcohol. When the thekas finally opened however, there was a 70% extra charge levied on liquor as a 'special corona fee'.

According to ANI, the 'special corona fee' of 70% of the maximum retail price on liquor will be withdrawn from the 10th of June.

Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from 10th June 2020. pic.twitter.com/vDn3LPcA8p — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

There were frequent complaints about the massive surge in pricing following this special fee, and while it was done to help boost the staggered economy, it also caused a lot of trouble for people.

Let's just hope this doesn't lead to massive lines in the liquor store as seen earlier.