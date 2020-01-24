The new hostel manual JNU students that was made public in the first week of October, invited massive protests from the university students. The protests intensified in November when the students started a protest march and section 144 was imposed outside the university campus.

JNUSU had challenged the imposition of hiked charges in the court. Today, Delhi HC in its judgement has allowed the students to register as per the old hostel manual, if they haven't yet registered themselves for the winter session.

The Court has also directed that no late fee shall be imposed on such students for late registration.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, said:

Government cannot get out of education...Government has to fund public education...responsibility to pay salaries cannot be on the students... someone has to find the funds.

The rent for rooms and one-time refundable mess security fee had been hiked by a significant amount in the new proposal. However, the main bone of contention was the utility charges of Rs 1,700 that were introduced for the first time.

Reports also suggest that at least 90% of the students had already registered as per the new manual as the deadline was near. The deadline for registration was 20th January, which has now been extended by a week on court's orders.

The court will next hear the matter on 28th February.