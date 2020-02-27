Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court, who held three key hearings on the Delhi riots and passed orders that would hold instigators and perpetrators accountable for the communal violence, was transferred on Wednesday (26th February) evening to the Punjab and Haryana high court. 

Here's the notification released by the Law Ministry on Wednesday: 

Over three sittings, Justice Muralidhar heard urgent pleas related to Delhi Police's inaction in the Delhi violence. 

He questioned the role of the Delhi Police and why they had failed to lodge FIRs against leaders who were responsible for provocative speeches before the violence broke out. 

As of now, the death toll in the Delhi violence has reportedly risen to 28. The transfer order is said to have come through even while Judge Muralidhar was still hearing the case. 