Safoora Zargar, the student of Jamia Milia Islamia who was in jail under anti-terror law, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

5 months pregnant Safoora's bail was being demanded for a long time now.

She was arrested on April 10 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with Delhi riots which happened earlier this year.

The High Court, while granting bail, told Safoora not to indulge in activities that might affect the investigation. She has also been prohibited from leaving Delhi.

Apart from this, she has to present a personal bond of ₹10,000 and talk to an Investigating Officer at least once in 15 days.

The bail was given after police refused to oppose it on 'humanitarian grounds'.