Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, announced that hospitals run by the Delhi government and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the national capital.

The decision was taken as more influx of people was expected with Delhi's borders opening up and lack of availability of enough hospital beds.

Now, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, has reversed the order pronounced by Arvind Kejriwal.

He has directed authorities to ensure that medical treatment should not be denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

Delhi LG reverses Kejriwal goat's decision to reserve state govt and pvt hospitals for treating Delhi residents alone @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/5Dyc085jxB — Shemin (@shemin_joy) June 8, 2020

Delhi has the second-highest number of positive coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and the numbers are constantly rising as the lockdown is being relaxed.