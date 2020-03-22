A lockdown has been imposed in New Delhi, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir and several parts of Haryana. This drastic measure is being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/cdfPXkFFEE — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

However, will everything be shut during the lockdown? Will there be no public transport available? No. According to the CM, no public transportation will be allowed from 6 AM tomorrow to 12 midnight March 31.

No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in #Delhi. 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services: CM Arvind Kejriwal #Coronavirus https://t.co/y7BDkaEody — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

The Delhi Metro and Kolkata rail has also been asked to remain shut till March 31. Ola and Uber haven't made any official statements yet but according to reports, no private taxis will be allowed on the streets during the lockdown period.

IMP- Starting 6am tomorrow, Delhi under complete Lockdown till 31st March



No public transport-cabs, autos,etc (except few DTC buses)

Borders sealed

Religious places, shops, offices,etc shut

All flights, trains suspended

Only essential services on



Order 👇🏻#Coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/fEuJ0exHNt — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 22, 2020

All inter-state travel has also been suspended. The Indian Railways has also announced that all passenger trains have been cancelled for this month.