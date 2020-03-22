A lockdown has been imposed in New Delhi, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir and several parts of Haryana. This drastic measure is being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. 

However, will everything be shut during the lockdown? Will there be no public transport available? No. According to the CM, no public transportation will be allowed from 6 AM tomorrow to 12 midnight March 31.

The Delhi Metro and Kolkata rail has also been asked to remain shut till March 31. Ola and Uber haven't made any official statements yet but according to reports, no private taxis will be allowed on the streets during the lockdown period. 

delhi metro lockdown
Source: national herald

All inter-state travel has also been suspended. The Indian Railways has also announced that all passenger trains have been cancelled for this month.