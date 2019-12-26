With mercury levels dipping below the season's average, Delhi is witnessing its longest December cold spell in 22 years.

According to a report by NDTV, Delhi has already recorded 10 consecutive cold days this December. It witnessed fog and temperatures as low as 5.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday, 25th December.

The last coldest spell in December was recorded in 1997 when Delhi witnessed extremely low temperatures for 17 days in a row.

The weather department has predicted that Delhi and the neighbouring areas will remain cold today and the conditions could further deteriorate to 'severe cold'.

These cold temperatures are expected to continue in Delhi NCR till 28th December, along with dense to very dense fog.

The cold wave has also hit several other states of north India like Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan.