While there are some people who are taking the lockdown seriously, there are others, who don't seem to comply with the rules put in place. 

Recently, a 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj filed a complaint against his father stating that he is not complying with the lockdown orders.

He further stated that his father has been stepping out everyday. Seeing this unusual report, some Twitter users were happy that the son took action, while the others came up with hilarious memes. 

Currently, an FIR has been registered by the Delhi Police. 