While there are some people who are taking the lockdown seriously, there are others, who don't seem to comply with the rules put in place.

Recently, a 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj filed a complaint against his father stating that he is not complying with the lockdown orders.

A 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj has complained that his father is not following #CoronavirusLockdown orders. The complainant said that his father steps out of the house every day. FIR registered: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Uu9VgeJhO3 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

He further stated that his father has been stepping out everyday. Seeing this unusual report, some Twitter users were happy that the son took action, while the others came up with hilarious memes.

He is #LAXMAN of kalyugg.. — Rajan Gupta (@RajanGupta003) April 3, 2020

Baap baap hota ab se bolo beta beta hota hai 😁🤘 — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 3, 2020

dhany ho putr tum, dhany ho 🙏 — Manish Soni🇮🇳 (@conomcg16) April 3, 2020

Purani khundak bhi ho sakti? 😥😥 — The-Ly-Mama (@Sanjay_0112) April 3, 2020

बहोत खूब — Kartik Patel (@kartikp2211) April 3, 2020

This is real desh bhakti 🙏👌👌😅 — Manu V (@mjbill2014) April 3, 2020

Lagta hai bete ki koi maang puri nahi kari hogi pappa ne 😬😂 — Prati S (@SPrati7) April 3, 2020

Baap to beta pic.twitter.com/aRlOMSlV6e — JNU virus (@Saffron2024) April 3, 2020

Currently, an FIR has been registered by the Delhi Police.