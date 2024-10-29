Diljit Dosanjh’s epic ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ set Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ablaze with bangers and wild vibes. But, as the beats faded, the aftermath wasn’t all rosy, athletes returning to the stadium found broken equipment, trashed fields, and, yep, empty alcohol bottles.

A Delhi-based runner, Beant Singh, went online to share the chaotic scene: litter, broken hurdles, and shattered dreams of training in a clean space. He blasted the organisers, not Diljit, pointing out how athletes now can’t even train for the next ten days.

In Singh’s viral clip, he vented, “Indian athletes have been shown their aukat… Budding athletes practice here, but people danced and partied. Now, the stadium’s closed to us.”

With over 70,000 fans partying it up across two days, fans called it “the best night of their lives,” but complaints poured in too—chaotic entry, expensive food, ticketing issues, and “out of stock” booze left some fans sour. A few fans even called out alleged ticket scalping and poor management. Now, a law student from Delhi is slapping the organisers with a legal notice, saying it was all a consumer nightmare.

Despite the fallout, Diljit’s fiery setlist and Punjabi pride talk were highlights of the night, reminding fans why his performances stay unforgettable—mess or no mess!