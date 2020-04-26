Entry into Delhi Metro might be stricter once the lockdown has ended, new reports suggest. People who commute by Delhi Metro might have to remove any metallic item from their bodies before frisking. But, they might also have to use face masks and have the 'Aarogya Setu' app installed on their phones, in order to travel post resumption of operations, a CISF proposal said on Thursday.

According to Livemint , the paramilitary force that guards the train network across the NCR has formulated this 'business continuity plan' for the 'security and safety' of people at the facility.

These proposed measures will be implemented by the force in consultation with DMRC and its controlling ministry of Urban Development, the report further stated.

The plan has been prepared to ensure 'public confidence in the ability of the rapid rail network to deliver under any circumstance and to thwart evil designs of disruptive forces to hit the smooth functioning of the network'.

According to the plan:

Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having COVID-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using metro.

It has also been proposed that the entire station area be sanitised with chemicals and security fixtures; and that the equipment and x-ray tables should be sanitised every 30 minutes.