The exponential increase in coronavirus cases in Delhi has been much higher than the national rate of growth. There are extremely worrying daily reports of cases, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Delhi's caseload is growing at twice the national rate, and with a total of 66,602 cases, might soon surpass Maharashtra.

Mumbai, which has 68,410 cases, is growing much slower, with only 842 new cases on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delhi reported almost 4000 new cases.

A major reason for this has been a sharp increase in the number of samples being tested. On Tuesday, Delhi tested almost 17,000 samples, up from 5000 to 7000 daily samples a week ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's testing rate has remained the same at about 4500 per day.

According to The Indian Express, as new rapid antigen tests are deployed around the country, the number of cases is expected to rise even higher.