The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India are on the rise. And the capital, New Delhi is proving to be one of the hot-spots. With the third-highest number of cases in the country, Delhi stands at 45,000.

Today, Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena, a member of the Delhi legislative assembly and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently isolating herself and will continue to recover at home.

Apart from her, AAP spokesperson, Akshay Marathe and advisor, Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have also tested positive for the virus. This news comes in days after Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for coronavirus.

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आतिशी जी का महत्त्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मुझे उम्मीद है वो जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो कर एक बार फिर लोगों की सेवा में लग जाएंगी https://t.co/gIBRrYoNVh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about her condition and wished her a speedy recovery.