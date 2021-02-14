A 21-year-old climate change activist from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Delhi Police in relation to the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case, wherein she had tweeted about a kit pertaining to the farmer protests.

Disha Ravi, one of the founders of the 'Friday for Future' campaign, allegedly edited the toolkit and sent it ahead.

According to NDTV, the Delhi Police had earlier said that the creator of the 'toolkit', an organization called the Poetic Justice Foundation, is allegedly a Khalistani group.

The Delhi Police claim the toolkit was found on a social media handle before the violence, indicating a conspiracy behind the events of January 26.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said,

We have registered a case for spreading disaffection against the government of India - it's regarding sedition - and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds, and criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan.

The move has been met by shock online.

21 year old climate activist, Disha Ravi, has been arrested for sharing a social media toolkit in support of the Farmer's Protest.

Disha's the daughter of a single mother. Allegations of criminality are ludicrous, to arrest in such a case more so. https://t.co/EkJ65GCbYP — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) February 14, 2021

Let this sink in: A 21-yr old climate activist is a 'threat' to this govt. #Disharavi has been arrested under sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred for editing and sharing #GretaThunberg 'toolkit'. Meanwhile, ppl like #KapilMishra #KomalSharma are still free. — Pooja Prasanna (@PoojaPrasanna4) February 14, 2021

Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested in Bengaluru, Delhi cops say she shared Greta ‘toolkit’. She joined FFF movement as a school kid. We have been told she has been taken to Delhi. https://t.co/24woSj4q4m — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) February 14, 2021

Disha Ravi is a 22 year old who has been fighting for our climate since she was in school. Our country needs more people like Disha and Nodeep. Why is the government making up reasons to throw people in jail? pic.twitter.com/hWM4kk6Us9 — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) February 14, 2021

Further updates to the story are awaited.