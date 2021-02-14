A 21-year-old climate change activist from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Delhi Police in relation to the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case, wherein she had tweeted about a kit pertaining to the farmer protests.

Disha Ravi, one of the founders of the 'Friday for Future' campaign, allegedly edited the toolkit and sent it ahead.

According to NDTV, the Delhi Police had earlier said that the creator of the 'toolkit', an organization called the Poetic Justice Foundation, is allegedly a Khalistani group.

Source: Swarajyamag

The Delhi Police claim the toolkit was found on a social media handle before the violence, indicating a conspiracy behind the events of January 26.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said, 

We have registered a case for spreading disaffection against the government of India - it's regarding sedition - and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds, and criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan.

The move has been met by shock online.

Further updates to the story are awaited.