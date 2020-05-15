Earlier today, Delhi police reached the residence of Boxing world champion MC Mary Kom with a birthday cake for her son.
@DelhiPolice surprise world champion, boxer Mary Kom during lockdown by coming to her place with a cake to celebrate her younger son, Prince's birthday
Quite obviously this was seen as nothing more than just PR service at a time when countless poor migrant workers are walking thousands of kilometres back home.
Twitter being Twitter, made Delhi Police very aware of how they felt about this futile exercise.
Iska birthday nahi celebrate karo bas isse ghar pahoncha do please 👣 pic.twitter.com/W74IpKGNNn— Omer Basheer (@omerbasheer) May 14, 2020
Please surprise poor migrant by giving them some sort of facility of atleast providing food and drinking water facility at 500m interval so that no poor will die.— Narshima (@Narshim41351846) May 14, 2020
हा चापलूसी एसेन्शियल सर्विस है— Fight For Truth (@saujain108) May 14, 2020
Delhi police ka dimag toh sahi hai na yaha desh ki lagi padi hai aur yeh birthday celebration karne mein apni energy waste kar rahe hai— ANUJ MAHESHWARI (@Anuj50404056) May 15, 2020
Is this police of national capital of India or they are some drama team? This is an exploitation of power and misuse of resources at this crucial time.— Talha khan (@Tkhann20) May 15, 2020
Police me ho ya Zomato , swiggy me— Naveen Kumar (@naveenkmr396) May 15, 2020
इनके लिए भी केक भिजवा दो। pic.twitter.com/9cSi4b5RsX— AAP Ka Vikram (@vikrameffects) May 15, 2020
Honestly, I've got nothing more to add here! Hopefully, Delhi police looks around and sees who actually needs them at this hour.