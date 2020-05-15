Earlier today, Delhi police reached the residence of Boxing world champion MC Mary Kom with a birthday cake for her son.

Watch: @DelhiPolice surprise world champion, boxer Mary Kom (@MangteC) during lockdown by coming to her place with a cake to celebrate her younger son, Prince’s birthday



Video 👇 pic.twitter.com/mezqhaHXIz — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 14, 2020

Quite obviously this was seen as nothing more than just PR service at a time when countless poor migrant workers are walking thousands of kilometres back home.

Twitter being Twitter, made Delhi Police very aware of how they felt about this futile exercise.

Iska birthday nahi celebrate karo bas isse ghar pahoncha do please 👣 pic.twitter.com/W74IpKGNNn — Omer Basheer (@omerbasheer) May 14, 2020

Such a waste of resources... Police has many important and dire responsibilities than celebrating celebrity children birthdays — Masala Chai (@masala_chaii) May 14, 2020

Please surprise poor migrant by giving them some sort of facility of atleast providing food and drinking water facility at 500m interval so that no poor will die. — Narshima (@Narshim41351846) May 14, 2020

हा चापलूसी एसेन्शियल सर्विस है — Fight For Truth (@saujain108) May 14, 2020

Delhi police ka dimag toh sahi hai na yaha desh ki lagi padi hai aur yeh birthday celebration karne mein apni energy waste kar rahe hai — ANUJ MAHESHWARI (@Anuj50404056) May 15, 2020

Is this police of national capital of India or they are some drama team? This is an exploitation of power and misuse of resources at this crucial time. — Talha khan (@Tkhann20) May 15, 2020

Police me ho ya Zomato , swiggy me — Naveen Kumar (@naveenkmr396) May 15, 2020

Shameless Delhi police, sucking up to the rich and famous while those who need help are ignored or beaten up! Is this the new job description of Delhi police to become cheer leading squad to the bored elites! — Citizen!!!🐈🦜🐾🍁🌾 (@Amatur_Rahman1) May 15, 2020

Are these not Indian children too?



Such action towards the rich n famous is a cruel brutal slap on the face of the poor, children walking n dying during the pandemic. INDIAN CHILDREN.



SHAMEFUL. Very, very shameless behavior by Delhi Police.



Warped priorities.

ZERO MORALITY. pic.twitter.com/1WDvUfWawa — Bismaya Mahapatra (@bismay_inc) May 15, 2020

Honestly, I've got nothing more to add here! Hopefully, Delhi police looks around and sees who actually needs them at this hour.