According to The Special Investigation Team (STF) team of Delhi Police that's investigating the riots of February, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has admitted that he was the mastermind of the violence. They claim that he confessed to wanting to 'teach Hindus a lesson', and stockpiled large amounts of molotov cocktails, bricks, and other things that can be used as weaponry.

There's been an uproar over the news online, with people addressing the facts of the controversial case.

Delhi Police didn't even touch BJP leaders despite having video footage, but they got all "proofs" against Muslim activists and leaders!

Further updates to the case are awaited.