According to The Special Investigation Team (STF) team of Delhi Police that's investigating the riots of February, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has admitted that he was the mastermind of the violence. They claim that he confessed to wanting to 'teach Hindus a lesson', and stockpiled large amounts of molotov cocktails, bricks, and other things that can be used as weaponry.
There's been an uproar over the news online, with people addressing the facts of the controversial case.
#TahirHussain confesses of masterminding northeast #DelhiRiots, says `wanted to teach lessons` pic.twitter.com/tPkjQEyt4N— IDU (@defencealerts) August 2, 2020
#श्रीरामलला_विराजमान— varun yadav (@yadavvarun_) August 3, 2020
Former AAP leader #TahirHussain confesses that he planned the #DelhiRiots to teach Hindus a lesson. pic.twitter.com/nLz6wancTy
Now Delhi Police says that Tahir Hussain has "confessed" his involvement in Delhi Violence.— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) August 3, 2020
Delhi Police didn't even touch BJP leaders despite having video footage, but they got all "proofs" against Muslim activists and leaders!
https://t.co/998c246BYp
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has confessed to the Delhi Police about his role in the communal riots that broke out in North East Delhi in February this year, as per an Interrogation Report (IR) by the police.— अमोल कडू-देशमुख (@KaduAmol) August 3, 2020
According to an ANI report, Hussain pic.twitter.com/rzQSksDZO3
TOI is Preaching what Delhi Police has quoted in a sub-judice case. This is not violation of court rules? Is it a fact? @MahuaMoitra @pbhushan1 @AamAadmiParty @SanjayAzadSln #TahirHussain #TimesofIndia pic.twitter.com/bWXUFe3O4s— RightWrite (@AcharyaDBhattJT) August 3, 2020
Further updates to the case are awaited.