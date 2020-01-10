Today Delhi Police briefed the media on the violence that took place in JNU when a mob attacked students and other faculties on the 5th of January.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa spoke to reporters and said that the Crime Branch was investigating the criminal cases filed in connection with the violence. He also said that the police department had observed a lot of 'misinformation' being circulated.

According to Delhi Police, the unrest actually started on the 3rd of January. Randhawa said that a majority of students wanted to register for the winter semester but students' bodies not allowing them. The SFI, AISF, SIDA, and DSF had tampered the server, halting the registration.

Speaking about the attack on the evening of the 5th of January, he said that at 3.30 pm, these four groups had attacked the students at Periyar hostel. The JNUSU president was also there and it was caught on camera, he said.

Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime said that three cases had been registered and were being investigated by them.

Delhi Police has also released the names and photos of these nine suspects: Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Vaskar Vijay, Sucheta talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel.

You can watch the Police briefing here:

Meanwhile, JNUSU president-elect Aishe Ghosh spoke to reporters about being named as a suspect by Delhi Police in JNU violence case and said:

Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked... I have not carried out any assault, I don't know on what basis Delhi Police is claiming this... I don't fear anything, I have done nothing wrong.

The protests against the proposed fee-hike in the university and the Vice-Chacellor is still going on.