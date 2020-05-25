Just a day after a team of NE Delhi's Jafrabad police station arrested two members of Pinjra Tod in connection with the anti-CAA protests in February, a Delhi court granted them bail saying that IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was not maintainable as they were merely protesting.

That respite was short-lived though. The Delhi Police rearrested the two women today in a separate case minutes after they were granted bail.

Today's arrest has been made on an alleged murder case linked to the riots. They have been sent to two days of police custody after Delhi Police had asked for 14 days, Indian Express reported.

Just minutes after they were granted bail, the investigating officer of the Crime Branch, Kuldeep Singh moved an application seeking their arrest in a murder case. The police said that the accused needed to be interrogated 'to know the conspiracy behind the incident and the identity of other accused has to be established'.

According to reports, the new case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 427, 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 188 (disobedience of public servant’s order) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Earlier, while granting them bail, the court had said:

Facts of the case reveal that the accused were merely protesting against the NRC and CAA, and the accused did not indulge into any violence... Also, the accused have strong roots in the society and they are well educated. Accused are ready to cooperate with the police regarding the investigation.

They were arrested from their homes around 6 pm on Saturday, Pinjra Tod said in a post on Facebook:

The police did not give reasons to their family members for their arrest... Many students and activists have been arrested by the Delhi Police in the last couple of months. We strongly condemn this hounding of democratic activists and students being carried out by the state and appeal to the student community and all democratic-minded citizens to remain vigilant and strong in our struggles in face of this repression.

Twitter also had a lot to say about the re-arrest of the activists.

So the lesson is - if you want to peacefully disagree with the government, you’d be intimidated, harassed and jailed but if you want to violently agree with the government, you’d be let go, celebrated and willfully forgotten.

How are we even allowing this? #PinjraTod — Mrinal Sharma (@mrinpinshar) May 25, 2020

By preferring to stay quiet on #PinjraTod arrests, @ArvindKejriwal is renouncing on principles that put him in power!

Yes, adjustments are needed in politics. But, by keeping quiet & letting injustice flourish, u only embolden the bigoted voters u r trying to patiently appease! — Be Vocal!! Be Focal!! (@AapKiQasam) May 24, 2020

Blatant, brazen harassment of student activists!

By a government using Police to target their vocal opponents, while ensuring no arrest for ruling party goon-cadres who actually unleashed violence. (Like Komal Sharma/ Kapil Mishra).



Release all political prisoners!#PinjraTod https://t.co/BDacLpT6HB — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) May 25, 2020

Stop criminalising dissent! Stop putting Anti-CAA protestors in jails!



Release Devangana, Natasha and all Anti-CAA protestors!



Take action on real culprits of Delhi Pogrom!#PinjraTod — Janeu-Pal Shartré 🏳️‍🌈✨☭🐾 (@sasta_peralta) May 24, 2020

Can't stop thinking of what dissent, democracy and justice in India has been reduced to. Been unable to work for hours with my mind stuck here with zero new solutions. #PinjraTod — Vandita Morarka (she/her) (@vanditamorarka) May 24, 2020

If #ShaheenBagh was the watershed moment for lakhs of vibrant muslim women, @PinjraTod has redefined resistance by scores of women students in the capital.Fascists & patriarchal forces are equally rattled by womxm who organize & build solidarities!Release Devangana & Natasha Now! pic.twitter.com/OleLnR6emQ — Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) May 23, 2020

The counsel for the activists opposed their arrest, saying that both Narwal and Kalita were being implicated in the case with 'mala fide intent'.