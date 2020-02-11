In the latest incident of brutality by the Delhi Police, a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the Jamia University campus were allegedly assaulted and brutally attacked by the police officers in an attempt to stop them from marching towards the parliament.

While a student of the university has claimed that the brutality has caused women to suffer injuries on their private parts, it has also been alleged that Delhi Police sprayed some unknown chemicals in the air to disperse the students.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan took to Twitter and shared a few images of the attack.

He alleged that the students were complaining of vomiting, stomach pain and uneasiness after the police sprayed an unknown chemical.

Netizens also expressed their anger towards this dastardly revelation.

"A doctor has confirmed the Delhi Police used a toxic chemical spray against protesters during the latest clash over India’s new controversial citizenship law."



This has gone beyond shame now. This is criminal. This needs to have consequences. https://t.co/wwgPwk55xW — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) February 10, 2020

This is scandalous. We now have definitive proof that the Modi government pepper sprayed protestors who are mostly students & women.



Tell you everything about this heartless, revolting man who is has gone full Assad on his own citizens. #JamiaStudents https://t.co/j9rbg9RWQ9 — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) February 11, 2020

This is deeply worrying if it is proven that chemicals were used, especially on students https://t.co/UYSxFwKBg2 — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) February 10, 2020

Delhi Police used a chemical spray yesterday on protesting #Jamia Students. Delhi Police directly reports to Amit Shah. Makes it totally clear what message Home Minister wants to send, he is at war with students. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRChttps://t.co/TrcrSQw3lZ — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) February 11, 2020

A report by The Telegraph also stated that a doctor has confirmed the use of toxic spray against the protesters. According to the doctor, while some protesters complained of nausea and vomiting, others experienced difficulties in breathing.