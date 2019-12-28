On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius with the weather forecast showing 'cold day to severe cold day conditions” over the next two days.

Delhi: Dense fog at Rajpath this morning. Temperature of 2.4°C was recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am, today. pic.twitter.com/mHpEsaaUcj — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Delhi woke up to a bone-chilling weekend as the minimum temperature that the city recorded at 6 am on Saturday stood at 2.4 degrees Celsius. #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/pEe3wFyRPw — viplove kumar (@viploveku) December 28, 2019

According to The India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at 6:10 am. The National Capital will experience cold wave and severe cold day conditions simultaneously till December 29.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan & Biharand in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) December 27, 2019

Due to the severe cold winds and the increase in fog, the air quality of the city has also deteriorated to ‘severe’ zone from the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI read 407 at 7.30 am, against the overall AQI of 373, from a day before.

This might improve on December 31st owing to western disturbances that will bring rainfall.