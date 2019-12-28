On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius with the weather forecast showing 'cold day to severe cold day conditions” over the next two days.

According to The India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at 6:10 am. The National Capital will experience cold wave and severe cold day conditions simultaneously till December 29. 

Due to the severe cold winds and the increase in fog, the air quality of the city has also deteriorated to ‘severe’ zone from the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI read 407 at 7.30 am, against the overall AQI of 373, from a day before. 

This might improve on December 31st owing to western disturbances that will bring rainfall.