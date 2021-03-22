The legal drinking age in the national capital has been lowered from 25 to 21 years as part of the new liquor sale rules for generating more revenue.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Monday and here's what the 'aam' janta thinks about the new legal drinking age.

Acche din pro max https://t.co/8qYGI8njRJ — Shivangi (AayushLala & Blue Biryani stan account) (@Bhoawkaal) March 22, 2021

Aeee bewado paisa do



~ Delhi Sarkar.



Not that I am complaining — The Long Term Investor (@term_investor) March 22, 2021

21yr olds, now you don't have to bribe for a drink at a pub! https://t.co/kRPzBVDKNq — Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) March 22, 2021

delhi cutting down the drinking age to 21 is making me feel so old and im not even 21 yet,,, plus how will i feel the tiny thrill of doing smth illegal when i turn 21 in 6 months now — anushka (@nushintheattic) March 22, 2021

Are we to believe people below 25 weren't drinking all this while!! — moodalapalya share auto (@deshmukhnaveen) March 22, 2021

Undergrad students who will now be able to go to pubs be like https://t.co/cSC3JO3Vep pic.twitter.com/UvJSFpTkdT — Akshat Singh (@taufromthegaon) March 22, 2021

Noice — AA (@cricketfreak009) March 22, 2021

just when I'm about to turn 25, legal drinking age in Delhi is going down... — Karan (@luxurykaranism) March 22, 2021

Excuse me I’ve been waiting to turn 25 all my life to be able to drink legally in Delhi and you’re telling me the year I turn 25 they change the law https://t.co/QLPf7UTbAL — k♡ (@ittybittykriti) March 22, 2021

You're telling me I'm FINALLY allowed to drink legally? Ah well, about time! 🙏🤭 https://t.co/7YV7PKu3t6 — Esha (@eshabanerji) March 22, 2021

Oh yes. Everyone waited to turn 25 to drink 😏😏 .In. Delhi. — Siddharth Singh (@sidsingh2007) March 22, 2021

oh bete mauj kardi!! — Deepak Agarwal (@DeepakA22207671) March 22, 2021

Actually the government needs money 😂🥱

This age is just an diversion 🤣 — Sundar D'silva 🌍 (@Sundar1816) March 22, 2021

Aaj bas officially announce hua hai 😜 — Vishal Tomer (@VishalT48060486) March 22, 2021

It's effort to make Delhi More livable City 😂👌 — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) March 22, 2021

Legal drinking age in Delhi reduced to 21 from 25. Kejru my bro lessgooo pic.twitter.com/gS86FjWkoz — SV (@DonBerbatov) March 22, 2021

Wahh bhai wahh — Parnika Sangwar (@parnika2458) March 22, 2021

Visionary leadership, wah bhai wah — vikash (@vkc4u) March 22, 2021

17 saal ke launde khamba pi ke wheelie maarte hai. https://t.co/ewBPPfxevU — Akash (@akkinand) March 22, 2021

Who given shit before 😂 — shubham rathod (@shubham44603274) March 22, 2021

What are your thoughts?