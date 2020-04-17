Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where anti-CAA protests were being held for nearly 100 days, a few months back, has become one of the hotspots of Covid-19 outbreak.



Here's the complete list.

List of 'containment zones' in Delhi raised to 60; areas of Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave, Shaheen Bagh and Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara included in the list pic.twitter.com/K91C46ekhi — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

According to reports, the Delhi government, on Thursday, included the area in its list of containment zones.

Street in Abul Fazal Enclave and a part of East Ram Nagar in Shahdara has also been added to the list. Now, Covid-19 hotspots in Delhi has risen to 60.

As per planning, all the containment zones are being sealed and movement of residents has been strictly restricted.

Authorities in these areas are also conducting sanitisation, along with door-to-door screening of symptomatic people.

So far, 1640 positive cases have been reported and 38 people have lost their lives in the national capital.