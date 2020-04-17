Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where anti-CAA protests were being held for nearly 100 days, a few months back, has become one of the hotspots of Covid-19 outbreak. 

Here's the complete list.

According to reports, the Delhi government, on Thursday, included the area in its list of containment zones. 

Street in Abul Fazal Enclave and a part of East Ram Nagar in Shahdara has also been added to the list. Now, Covid-19 hotspots in Delhi has risen to 60. 

As per planning, all the containment zones are being sealed and movement of residents has been strictly restricted. 

Source: www.businesstoday.in

Authorities in these areas are also conducting sanitisation, along with door-to-door screening of symptomatic people. 

So far, 1640 positive cases have been reported and 38 people have lost their lives in the national capital.