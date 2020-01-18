At a time when Delhi is witnessing widespread protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act, Delhi Police has been granted the power to detain individuals under the National Security Act.

Source: Deccan Herald

The order that was issued on 10th January, renews the power of Delhi police commissioner to detain anti-social elements under NSA for the next three months, i.e, from 19th January to 18th April.

Source: Indian Express

Under the National Security Act, people can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months. The detaining authorities are also free to detain people without telling them the charges for up to 10 days.

Also, the detained individuals can be put under preventive detention for months if authorities are satisfied that they are a threat to national security or law and order.

Source: Outlook India

While people are fearing the move, Delhi police has opined that this is a routine order that is issued every quarter and has nothing to do with the prevailing situation.

Similar orders have also been issued in Andhra Pradesh on 14th January.