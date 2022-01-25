In news that your dad welcomes as long as you are not indulging in it, the Delhi government has slashed the number of dry days in a year from 21 to just 3 in the state.

The licensed liquor shops will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, according to the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022.

- Excise Dept, Delhi government.

Earlier, the dry days had been placed on the birth anniversaries of leaders or on religious festivals. But see, adults should not be told when they can drink and when they can't. The government is not your daddy.

#RepublicDay, #IndependenceDay & #GandhiJayanti to be observed as #DryDay in #NCT of #Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise Department & opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022. Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Govt of Delhi, issued a notification for this today pic.twitter.com/pWWY3b5zua — Subhash Pathak (@subhashpathak) January 24, 2022

That said, the order also stated that the government could announce any day a dry day from time to time. Now, that's very Indian middle-class father-like, making rules up as we go.

And as expected the licensed owners of liquor shops etc will not be compensated on account of any changes to the number of dry days.