Why book flight tickets when going on a road trip from Delhi to London is, soon, going to become a reality? Don't believe me?
Adventures Overland, a private tourist company based in Gurugram has announced a bus service from Delhi to London, covering up to 20,000 kms in 70 days.
Delhi to London Via Bus? Travel Company Announces Trip With Tickets Priced at Rs 15 Lakh Each https://t.co/HsAHE9Zipb— Anubhava Srivastava (@anubhava) August 24, 2020
You'll travel across 18 countries, including Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France to reach your destination.
"Bus to London" will be the first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi and London that will be flagged off in May 2021. Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan, two travel enthusiasts, who took a road trip to London in 2017, 2018 and 2019 are the brain child behind this idea. Tushar Agarwal, in an interview said:
We planned this trip after a lot of people passionate about travelling expressed their wish for a road trip to London. This was announced on August 15 and we hope that the first bus to London will be flagged off in May 2021. We have not started the registrations due to the coronavirus spread. The registrations will start after taking stock of the coronavirus situation in all the countries.
So just in case, you are interested in booking the entire trip from Delhi to London, it will cost ₹15 lakhs per person approximately.
