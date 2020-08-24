Why book flight tickets when going on a road trip from Delhi to London is, soon, going to become a reality? Don't believe me?

Adventures Overland, a private tourist company based in Gurugram has announced a bus service from Delhi to London, covering up to 20,000 kms in 70 days.

Delhi to London Via Bus? Travel Company Announces Trip With Tickets Priced at Rs 15 Lakh Each https://t.co/HsAHE9Zipb — Anubhava Srivastava (@anubhava) August 24, 2020

You'll travel across 18 countries, including Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France to reach your destination.

"Bus to London" will be the first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi and London that will be flagged off in May 2021. Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan, two travel enthusiasts, who took a road trip to London in 2017, 2018 and 2019 are the brain child behind this idea. Tushar Agarwal, in an interview said:

We planned this trip after a lot of people passionate about travelling expressed their wish for a road trip to London. This was announced on August 15 and we hope that the first bus to London will be flagged off in May 2021. We have not started the registrations due to the coronavirus spread. The registrations will start after taking stock of the coronavirus situation in all the countries.

Apparently, a 20-seater special bus, equipped with business class seats is being built for this trip. And, apart from the 20 passengers, a driver, an assistant driver, a guide and a helper will be available on-board. Throughout the trip, the guide will change at regular intervals during the trip to give you a wholesome experience.

The company will also be responsible for arranging the visas for all the passengers. Just so you know, the trip will be divided into four categories and passengers will be able to choose different destinations according to their choice depending on the package they choose.

So just in case, you are interested in booking the entire trip from Delhi to London, it will cost ₹15 lakhs per person approximately.

The company will be providing all facilities during the trip and arrangements for stay will also be made in 4-star or 5-star hotels across various countries where Indian cuisines will also be made available.

Pack your bags already! Click here to know more.