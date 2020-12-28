Some people forget how to behave in public places especially, tourist spots and eventually, they have to pay the price for creating a nuisance in public.

10 tourists from Delhi were arrested and three vehicles were seized by the Himachal Pradesh Police for obstructing traffic inside Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on Thursday (24th December). 

The tourists allegedly stopped their vehicles inside the tunnel, played music and started dancing which led to a traffic jam. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh in an interview said:

The 10 tourists from Delhi, most of them in their twenties and thirties, were arrested and their three cars seized.

The miscreants have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Atal tunnel is currently the world’s longest tunnel that's built at an altitude of 10,040 feet. It has become a popular tourist destination since it was open to the public in October.