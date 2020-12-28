Some people forget how to behave in public places especially, tourist spots and eventually, they have to pay the price for creating a nuisance in public.

10 tourists from Delhi were arrested and three vehicles were seized by the Himachal Pradesh Police for obstructing traffic inside Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on Thursday (24th December).

#HimachalPradesh: 10 tourists from Delhi arrested, 3 vehicles seized for obstructing traffic inside #AtalTunnel https://t.co/NTv5zSoiJw — The Tribune (@thetribunechd) December 26, 2020

The tourists allegedly stopped their vehicles inside the tunnel, played music and started dancing which led to a traffic jam. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh in an interview said:

The 10 tourists from Delhi, most of them in their twenties and thirties, were arrested and their three cars seized.

The miscreants have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Well Done Manali Team! Proud of Kullu Police.😊🙏 https://t.co/iXp9ndUVfG — Aeklavya Bhardwaj (@aeklavya03) December 27, 2020

These idiots sd be put behind bars for 1 day to give them a lesson....shameless literate citizens — Dr Ramashish Shukla (@drramashish1980) December 28, 2020

Good job 👏 kullu police well done — Rishabh Bhardwaj (@TilakBh49528700) December 28, 2020

Great work and msg



Civic sense should be self guided — बिलौटा सिंह (@petrichor1717) December 28, 2020

Atal tunnel is currently the world’s longest tunnel that's built at an altitude of 10,040 feet. It has become a popular tourist destination since it was open to the public in October.