Some people forget how to behave in public places especially, tourist spots and eventually, they have to pay the price for creating a nuisance in public.
#HimachalPradesh: 10 tourists from Delhi arrested, 3 vehicles seized for obstructing traffic inside #AtalTunnel https://t.co/NTv5zSoiJw— The Tribune (@thetribunechd) December 26, 2020
The tourists allegedly stopped their vehicles inside the tunnel, played music and started dancing which led to a traffic jam. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh in an interview said:
The 10 tourists from Delhi, most of them in their twenties and thirties, were arrested and their three cars seized.
This is how people on social media reacted to this story.
