Indians express their love for their favourite actors and movies by doing weird things in theatres - dancing, clapping, even bursting firecrackers. And it seems this happens across the globe wherever Indians are.
Recently, a video from 2016 surfaced on the internet showing the theatre audience in Colorado, USA breaking into dance to the song, 'Jhingat'.
A Reddit user shared this post.
The video was first shared on YouTube in 2016 but ever since it made a comeback on social media, it viral once again.
Netizens are talking about a lady's expression in the video.
The most wholesome thing was smile from theatre staff lady. She was confused but enjoying the show.
The lady at 0:42 is so concerned, it is hilarious.
I watched a Rajnikanth film in Europe. The staff rushed in hearing all the commotion.
Then there's one dude doing a kite flying step.
The dude with the kite flying step is gold😀
People are also sharing this video on Twitter and talking about similar experiences.
You can take an Indian out of India but... 🤭— Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) December 1, 2021
Puzzled staff member looks on as Desi crowd dances to Zingaat at the screening of Sairat in Colorado, US pic.twitter.com/N0pa4n4b0R
How cool! In Bombay, they even throw coins at the screen when Bhai makes an entry 😂— Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) December 2, 2021
And how one cannot resist dancing when 'Jhingat' is being played.
Ye song sunte hi dance apne aap nikal jata hai🥳 https://t.co/l6JzOmrRh7— Rakesh Tiwari (@unfitrakshas) December 2, 2021
its compulsory to dance whenever #Zingaat is being played.. #UniversalRULE— Kiran (@KiranMechstars) December 1, 2021
The effect good movies and songs have on Indians.