Indians express their love for their favourite actors and movies by doing weird things in theatres - dancing, clapping, even bursting firecrackers. And it seems this happens across the globe wherever Indians are.

Recently, a video from 2016 surfaced on the internet showing the theatre audience in Colorado, USA breaking into dance to the song, 'Jhingat'.

A Reddit user shared this post.

The video was first shared on YouTube in 2016 but ever since it made a comeback on social media, it viral once again.

Netizens are talking about a lady's expression in the video.

The most wholesome thing was smile from theatre staff lady. She was confused but enjoying the show.

The lady at 0:42 is so concerned, it is hilarious.

I watched a Rajnikanth film in Europe. The staff rushed in hearing all the commotion.

Then there's one dude doing a kite flying step.

The dude with the kite flying step is gold😀

People are also sharing this video on Twitter and talking about similar experiences.

You can take an Indian out of India but... 🤭



Puzzled staff member looks on as Desi crowd dances to Zingaat at the screening of Sairat in Colorado, US pic.twitter.com/N0pa4n4b0R — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) December 1, 2021

Remember watching Rajni movies in the UK. Similar scenes 🤭 — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) December 1, 2021

How cool! In Bombay, they even throw coins at the screen when Bhai makes an entry 😂 — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) December 2, 2021

And how one cannot resist dancing when 'Jhingat' is being played.

Ye song sunte hi dance apne aap nikal jata hai🥳 https://t.co/l6JzOmrRh7 — Rakesh Tiwari (@unfitrakshas) December 2, 2021

its compulsory to dance whenever #Zingaat is being played.. #UniversalRULE — Kiran (@KiranMechstars) December 1, 2021

The effect good movies and songs have on Indians.