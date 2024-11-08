In the hustle of India’s big cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, the dream of ‘making it big’ is a one-way ticket to endless work hours, sky-high rent, and a constant grind that somehow blurs Monday into Sunday. We come to these bustling metros hoping to bag our dream jobs and live that “comfortable life,” but in return, we get burnout, overpriced food deliveries, and a work-life balance that feels like a distant myth.

No wonder, then, that the idea of leaving this chaos behind for a slower, simpler life in a smaller city has started pulling at our hearts.

Recently, journalist Sneha Mordani struck a chord online by asking if anyone else ever felt like escaping the corporate treadmill for a place where life actually feels, well, liveable.

The burning desire to quit living a fast life in a metropolitan city and embrace the slow quiet life in a smaller place

How many of you feel the same? — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) November 4, 2024

Turns out, plenty of people do. Folks shared stories of finding peace and purpose in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 towns or even villages, where the air’s fresher, time moves slower, and the rent doesn’t make you cry every month. Instead of grinding through deadlines, they’re growing their own food, watching sunsets instead of screens, and spending actual quality time with family.

I'm no longer just thinking. I've done it already. During Covid, I shifted to a small homestead-farm in the village. We grow our own food and are blissed out. — Dagny (@SerenelyRapt) November 5, 2024

Ok I did this in 2010. Left Mumbai and came back to my native Aurangabad (now Chatrapati Sambhajinagar) Maharashtra. Life has been kind and satisfied.



You get everything in Tier 2 -3 cities with some adjustments here and there. — Sunil Gaikwad (@sunilgaikwad76) November 5, 2024

I did it for 11 months- moved to Goa from Mumbai.



A slow life is good, only if you are successfully able to build a community around you.



I moved out of Goa because the 2nd wave lockdown happened and I didn’t see a human being for more than 20 days at a stretch! 🫨 Could’ve… — Manish Nagori (@Kneeche) November 5, 2024

We did it in 2018, tiny village close to Mahabs. We grow our veggies, fruits and unadulterated milk too.The Connectivity to city is still good along with healthcare and education around our vicinity. The expense has been reduced by 2/3, quality of air n water has increased by 2/3 pic.twitter.com/qiHyBiOqax — @#%_| (@Lifezpresent) November 5, 2024

I did this already way back in 2017 when I quit my corporate life forever, while I stay in my city Hyderabad,the way I lead my life is with mindfulness,time for self, minimalist approach, kindness,prayers and simplicity.

My study room is now my humble office,and iam in love… — Mehnaz Amjad 🤝 ✍️ (@Mehnaz_Amjad) November 5, 2024

Imagine this: swapping weekend burnout for evening strolls, having savings that actually grow, and not rushing through life as if it’s a race.

This shift isn’t just a dream—it’s a quiet rebellion against the high-speed, high-stress life we were all sold. Turns out, for some, the ultimate success is finding peace, and that might just mean leaving the city in the rearview.