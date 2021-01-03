The plight of farmers is on full display, as the borders remain closed and their pleas to be heard fall on deaf ears in regards to the government. Now, to add to their woes, Delhi has witnessed massive rainfall that still shows no signs of letting up too easily. Despite everything, these courageous farmers carry on their protests, sitting through the biting cold and the invasive showers.

Twitter has since been lauding their bravery.

It takes true grit and perseverance to sit through conditions like this for a cause. More power to them!