The plight of farmers is on full display, as the borders remain closed and their pleas to be heard fall on deaf ears in regards to the government. Now, to add to their woes, Delhi has witnessed massive rainfall that still shows no signs of letting up too easily. Despite everything, these courageous farmers carry on their protests, sitting through the biting cold and the invasive showers.

Twitter has since been lauding their bravery.

Farmers continue to hold sit-in protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) for 37th day amid rain & cold



Updates: https://t.co/kbNSxyXgYO

Tens of thousands of farmers at the Delhi border for 39 days - As if struggling with almost freezing temperature was not bad enough, now heavy rain has even destroyed most of their tents. The country's Great Leader continues to sleep well. #FarmersProtest https://t.co/e0Qmvo1zNZ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 3, 2021

I’m feeling cold even in Rajai and farmers are there protesting in open cold in the rain, god bless them🙏🏼 — AK-47 | farmer stan (@TheToxicJatt) January 2, 2021

I can never forget these pics.

Every day farmers are dying in freezing cold and rain.

Just want to say that #FarmersProtest is successful because the participation of Sikh community is more in the movement. They are only 2% but better than 98% 👊

SALUTE ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GiNvvEc4zN — Priya (@inc_priya) January 3, 2021

Farmers reconstruct tents at Ghazipur (UP-Delhi) border as heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/PprCFQNj2U — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) January 3, 2021

In Delhi Heavy Rain and Heavy Cold.



More than 50 Farmer Died. Still Farmers in Road with extreme cold and Rain. But PM Modi and Union Ministers in Warm Room with Heater's.#FarmersProtest #StandWithFarmers#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/mEbkoGw5NP — Ramjeet Meena (@RamjeetMeena11) January 3, 2021

One Hundred Days Of Protest | Dharna at Gehri Mandi near Jandiala Guru Railway Station in Punjab enters day 101. Singhu like arrangements at Jandiala Guru. Farmers continue to brave rain and cold. #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/TD95XuDgzu — Amaan (@amaanbali) January 2, 2021

Rain showers have intensified cold-wave at Singhu #FarmersProtest site but farmers say that these hardships are just a test of their determination. They say that they would certainly pass all these tests.#ModiDestroyingFederalism pic.twitter.com/zUfXQtiTps — ਪਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ || Parmjeet Singh (@iamparmjit) January 3, 2021

Protesting Farmers at the Ghazipur border take shelter in their tents due to rain and cold weather conditions on Sunday. , at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic @rvmoorthyhindu @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/2GwRNyeSdW — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) January 3, 2021

Just in heavy rain at singhu border. The same predicted for the next 5 days. Shame on the Modi government who forced them to endure all this. Salute to the courage, endurance, spirit of the farmers.@Kisanektamorcha#farmersrprotest#RepealThreeFarmActs pic.twitter.com/pFlRaDeCbd — Kamalpreet Kaur ☬ (@Kamalpreet1511) January 2, 2021

My heart goes out to farmers protesting at Delhi borders..they aren’t just battling the brutal cold and pouring rain but new deaths every day as well #FarmersProtest #standwithfarmers — kdhillon1 (@6Karand) January 3, 2021

It takes true grit and perseverance to sit through conditions like this for a cause. More power to them!