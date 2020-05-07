Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Gas leakage from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam was reported earlier today. This leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village reportedly led to the death of ten people, including two children.  

Over 300 people have been already hospitalised after the incident, 5,000 others are reported sick.

Locals were seen panicking from around the area. Many people were seen lying unconscious on roads while some faced breathing difficulties. Here are some devastating visuals from after the incident. 

Here's praying for the people and families affected by this catastrophic incident. 