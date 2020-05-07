Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Gas leakage from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam was reported earlier today. This leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village reportedly led to the death of ten people, including two children.

There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions. — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

Over 300 people have been already hospitalised after the incident, 5,000 others are reported sick.

Locals were seen panicking from around the area. Many people were seen lying unconscious on roads while some faced breathing difficulties. Here are some devastating visuals from after the incident.

Several people, including children, were shifted to hospital following the gas leak at LG Polymers in #Visakhapatnam.

