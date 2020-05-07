Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
Gas leakage from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam was reported earlier today. This leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village reportedly led to the death of ten people, including two children.
Over 300 people have been already hospitalised after the incident, 5,000 others are reported sick.
Locals were seen panicking from around the area. Many people were seen lying unconscious on roads while some faced breathing difficulties. Here are some devastating visuals from after the incident.
Disturbing pictures coming in from #VizagGasLeak— Runjhun Sharma (@Runjhunsharmas) May 7, 2020
Why are you doing this 2020? Just stop now.
Picture Courtesy @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/utsjUBQcpr
Hope everything under control. Cause Scene are so brutal and Can't See's with open eyes . God help them plzzz #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/sUSte3ngIP— Aashish pratap singh (@A_Pratap_Singh) May 7, 2020
Tragedy after tragedy hitting this country. Sad news from everywhere. #VizagGasLeakpic.twitter.com/VvzdNOKAze— Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) May 7, 2020
Prayers. 🙏🏼— Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) May 7, 2020
This cannot become another #BhopalGasTragedy.
Accountability must be fixed.#VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/tjK6yHLFT2
Ram Ram ji 🙏 #VizagGasLeak 🙏 Sad Sad Sad ☹️ Bhagwan give shanti to all victims 🙏 pic.twitter.com/24VkmdqRqt #payalrohatgi— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 7, 2020
Please save the animals that affected in the gas leak in vizag..Hope u can help those living [email protected] pic.twitter.com/QINGqCX2wl— krishnasingh kshatri (@kvvkrishnasingh) May 7, 2020
Several people, including children, were shifted to hospital following the gas leak at LG Polymers in #Visakhapatnam.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 7, 2020
Express video | G Satyanarayana.@xpressandhra #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/xTz5dG1fhO
#VizagGasLeak Boy is missing... He is present in narava village at Gali. Krishna... Pan shop... Contact no... 9966754209 pic.twitter.com/xVxk5gEFBE— Shiv (@shivu42) May 7, 2020
A NDRF worker vacating a stray dog which fell unconscious due to the horrible Gas leak in #Vizag #VizagGasLeak.— Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) May 7, 2020
Animals also being taken care. Something Positive. @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/nbsVUWJvPq
#VizagGasLeak update @NDRFHQ at work assisting local people & admin on site @PIBHomeAffairs @ndmaindia @vizagcitypolice @vizagcollector @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 pic.twitter.com/UnhSOYkosv— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 7, 2020
Got this video on watsapp.its very horrifying .May god save Everyone #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/YsKGiCm3YB— कुमार विकास (@Iamshuklavikas) May 7, 2020
Heart-wrenching scenes from #VizagGasLeak.#LGPolymers #Visakhapatnam— -🇮🇳Mr.Karan™💭 (@Hidderkaran) May 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Y8TxXkygGx
We have woke up to up such terrible news... Vizag - The City Of Destiny⠀— M.Danish Khan 💯% followback 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@MdkhanINC) May 7, 2020
Over 1,000 people fell sick and many faced breathing⠀
difficulties after an alleged gas leak from a chemical⠀
plant in Vizag on Thursday early morning.😢#VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/6zlOLr3Uci
Vizag gas leak was horrible which took place in 3 am at night where 5000 people suffered 8 died over 1 km it affect . Cattles died . It is a nightmare¥✓✓ pic.twitter.com/hClQpyelXd— ALAN WALKER 2.0 (@ALANWALKER204) May 7, 2020
Shocked and extremely depressed after viewing #VizagGasLeak visuals, someone's negligence has cost many lives.— Qari Sohaib कारी सोहैब قاری صہیب (@qarisohaibrjd) May 7, 2020
Praying for everyone affected in Vizag. Condolences to the bereaved families.
Request you all to Pray for them🙏#VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/9j9Ilc5cAY
Here's praying for the people and families affected by this catastrophic incident.