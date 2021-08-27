Amidst the destruction in Afghanistan, Kabul airport has always been the spot of attack and from where thousands of people are evacuated. As we see devastating stories and visuals coming in, all we can do is pray and do our bit to support them under this distress.

On Thursday, two massive suicide bombs went off at the Kabul airport. Many Afghan civilians and US service members were killed in the attack.

According to Aljazeera's latest report, at least 110 people have been killed in the two explosions outside Kabul airport, including 13 US soldiers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said.

A “complex attack” Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, where a enormous international airlift has been under way, caused a number of US and civilian casualties.

As we see these heartbreaking visuals, we fathom how much pain and suffering people are going through in Afghanistan.



VIDEO: 🇦🇫 Family members in #Kabul gather outside a hospital and collect bodies of their loved ones while others desperately seek information on missing relatives following the deadly #KabulAirportBlast pic.twitter.com/aBMv1Ohbk7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 27, 2021

Islamic State suicide bombers attacked crowds of people outside Kabul airport Thursday, killing dozens including 13 US troops.



US President Joe Biden has vowed to hunt down those responsiblehttps://t.co/BSWMTDUkdw pic.twitter.com/PhWpk9QUlm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 27, 2021

Taliban official says 28 members were killed in Kabul airport explosion https://t.co/ZrUL47V1Wf pic.twitter.com/FL45PWkhSz — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2021

Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of the August 26 suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport, which killed scores of people.



Backpacks and belongings of Afghan people who were waiting to be evacuated can be seen at the site pic.twitter.com/66NKOqOzZu — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 27, 2021

A list of some of the deadliest days for US Army in Afghanistan after explosions at Kabul airport kill at least 13 American soldiers on August 26 ⬇ https://t.co/ChtfaHO1Ak — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 27, 2021

Kabul airport rocked by twin blasts, in a suicide attack with global repercussions.



WION tracks the story from five global cities, including ground reports from the Afghan capital.



Watch the biggest and continuing coverage of #AfghanCrisis only on WION pic.twitter.com/29qcjUXfBw — WION (@WIONews) August 27, 2021

Here's what we know about Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), the group that claimed the deadly attacks at Kabul airport ⬇ https://t.co/urTSz1w4dy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 27, 2021

‘Today I saw doomsday,’ said a man who had been in the queue near Kabul airport's Abbey Gate for around 10 hours when a powerful explosion went off https://t.co/7D7kDe9di0 pic.twitter.com/TReJqk3ii3 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2021

JUST IN: 4 US Marines killed, 3 injured in ISIS suicide blasts outside Kabul airport https://t.co/iXyGvWpEyQ pic.twitter.com/J4pNhJQhkK — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2021

Children waiting to be evacuated from Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/IZjO0mkDz1 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 26, 2021

Biden to speak after Kabul blast that killed civilians, U.S. troops. Watch our live coverage. https://t.co/SVVx8H5DLV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 26, 2021

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly explosions https://t.co/47FEYh6ReA pic.twitter.com/LONFg5xzg8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2021

BREAKING: Witnesses say evacuation flights resume from Kabul’s international airport a day after deadly suicide bombings. https://t.co/xGsDYD7RtO — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2021

