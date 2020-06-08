Religious places have finally opened in our country today with certain guidelines in place. And, devotees made their way to temples to offer prayers after 3 months of lockdown. Check it out.

Temperature checks were being conducted at the entrance of temples. 

Source: news18.com
Devotees were seen wearing masks and following social distancing norms. 

Hand sanitizers were being used. 

Temple premises and idols were being disinfected at regular intervals. 

Priests were also wearing masks and gloves for protection. 

A roadside flower vendor was seen in a mask selling flowers outside a temple, in Prayagraj.

Apart from religious places, eateries have also opened today. 