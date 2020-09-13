The coronavirus lockdown has been harsh on everyone. While some find it hard to deal with their anxieties and joblessness, others set examples for the world by making right use of time and opportunity.

One among them is Dhani Ram Saggu, a 40-year-old carpenter, based out of Zirakpur.

Devoid of work during lockdown, Saggu thought of exploring the concept of eco-friendly bicycles and came up with a unique product - a handcrafted wooden bicycle.

Talking to HT about his invention, Saggu said:

I always wanted a cycle but our finances were such that we could not afford one. Therefore, I decided to make one for myself.

His cycles soon became a hit among people and he succeeded in selling 8 of them in a month. People from across the world are ordering his cycles. A company from Chennai has also gotten in touch with him.

This fame is a hard-earned one. He started by preparing drawings and then carved one cycle using plywood but the cycle was heavy. He then improvised the cycle with the help of Rakesh Singh, a cycling enthusiast and an administrative officer at PGIMER.

The second piece that he crafted was made of Kail wood sourced from Canada. One of his neighbours gave it to him.

While the current model of the cycle weighs somewhere around 20-22 kg, Saggu is still trying to improvise.

He also received a call from Hero Cycles Managing Director Pankaj Munjal congratulating him for his innovation. Elated, he told HT:

Hard work always pays and changes one’s fortune.

Kudos to his hard work and efforts that turned lockdown blues into a lifetime opportunity.

If you too want to own one of his handcrafted cycles or want to know more about his work, you can contact him at 7087697652.