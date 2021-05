Did Baba Ramdev Actually Say These Things Or Did We Make Them Up?

Ever since Swami Ramdev came into our lives, everything's changed. He has taught us so many things. With the kind of following he has, his fans surely are aware of what he says and does. So let's see if you can figure out which of the following statements were actually said by Swami Ramdev.

1. "Oxygen ki kami pad rakhi hai. Bhagwan ne saara brhamaand bhar rakha hai oxygen se. Le to le baawle." via Gulte Yup, Baba said this. No, this seems made up.

2. "Gaon mein kisi ke paas jab 2 paise aa jaate the toh yeh bolte the ki ye banne chala Tata, Birla. Humko nahi pata tha Tata, Birla humare aage pichhe honge." via inextlive Yup, Baba said this. No, this is clearly made up.

3. Gaumutra se Corona ka vinaash ho sakta hai. via India.com Yup, Baba said it. No, this seem made up.

4. "Prem ka sambandh sex se nahi hai. Sex toh productivity ke liye hai. Prem toh hriday se hota hai. Main karoro logon se prem karta hoon toh iska matlab sex karta hoon?" via Jansatta Yup, Baba said this. No, this seems made up.

5. Doctor banna hai toh Swami Ramdev jaisa ban jiske paas koi degree nahi hai lekin phir bhi sabka doctor hai. via rediffmail Yup, Baba said it. No, this seems made up.

6. America mein jo vaccine bana hai woh gai ke khoon se tayar kiya ja raha hai. via Daily Mail Yes, Baba said this. No, this seems made up.

7. "Bache paida karna ek bahot bahaduri ka kaam hai." Yes, Baba said it. No, this seems made up.

8. "Yog karoge na toh maans khane ki ichha hi nahi hogi. Doosre jeevo ke upar daya karoge." Yup, Baba said it. No, this seems made up.

9. "Murgi ka goo kha rahe hai aur bol rahe hai Sunday ho ya Monday roz khao andey isme protein hota hai. Arey protein nahi isme potty hota hai." Yup, Baba said this. No, this seems made up.