Until a few years ago, Bigg Boss used to be my go-to series to witness drama (we've all had that phase, don't you f*cking judge me).

Now, all I have to do is just switch on the news. Our anchors, when they are not being downright disgusting, are a mix of absurd and funny. Which I am sure you know by now - but how well?

Let us put that to test with these dialogues. You have to guess whether they are true or we made them up. *You were asking for it, you were dying for it*.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.

This was said on TV. This is made up.