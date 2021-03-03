Normally when you get your results, your parents are not that happy. But Elon Musk is definitely not one of us normal kids.

See, earlier today, Musk's mother Maye Musk took to Twitter to share the results of a computer aptitude test her son had taken as a kid. She revealed that little Elon had scored so high that the examiners wanted him to take the test again.

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

The report card shows that Musk scored an A+ in both Operating and Programming. As usual Elon fanbois flocked to the tweet. Mind you, there were many others who simply stated the fact that Musk was born with a platinum spoon in his mouth.

Now, this is impressive. It's definitely a brag but it's still impressive. Now, this is not a commentary on how inhuman and insensitive to human rights Musk's company has been accused of being, or blatantly disregarding labour laws, but still impressive.