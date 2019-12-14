Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill have been taking place across India and people have taken to social media to share photos of the protests and comment on the same. A Twitter account, by the handle pepper_smoker, has compiled a thread of photos of protests from across India.
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai...#IndiaAgainstCAB #RejectCAB#CitizenshipAmendmentAct2019— باجی (@pepper_smoker) December 13, 2019
Jamia, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UKxn2CUDkB
Assam has been in the thick of protests, with government imposing a curfew (which was recently lifted) and implementing an internet shutdown. Widespread protests have also taken place in Meghalaya and Tripura.
@UN @realDonaldTrump @unwomenindia. This is the current scenario of Assam.The @PMOIndia is violating the secular constitutional rights of our Assamese people. They are going to settle illegal immigrants by passing the bil CAB2016. Which going to spread communal violence in India. pic.twitter.com/ohWk92fdOO— Tajmin Yesmin Sultana (@YesminTajmin) December 12, 2019
The Northeastern states are burning.— Dr. Krishna Poonia ( जयपुर ग्रामीण ) (@Murarisharmainc) December 12, 2019
Violence, instability and fear has gripped the nation but Modi and Shah don't care. #CABseBharatBachao #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 https://t.co/tr4pgDIV3O
Here's a look at the protests that have raged across other regions in India, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill:
1. Delhi
Just a part of the protest in Delhi at Jantar Mantar, there are so many people (I can’t capture it), there are more coming in, wish there were more though #NoCitizenshipAmendmentBill #notmygovernment #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/Y6GWMDlhAV— Anna (@annaverbee) December 14, 2019
At the #CABProtests in jantar mantar in Delhi. #NotInMyName and not under this constitution. Not in this country. When the government uses parliament against the constitution, the people will have to protect the heart of india , and every platform will be our parliament. pic.twitter.com/cQHu25hjdJ— Nikhil Dey (@nikhilmkss) December 14, 2019
2. AMU, Aligarh
3. Bangalore
#CABProtests— mohammad umar (@Umarhaleem3Umar) December 13, 2019
Silent Protest against the Bill is carried in Bangalore after Jummah Namaz without disturbing public.
We stand for humanity don't discriminate us. pic.twitter.com/iokvRTwVC6
Protest in Bangalore against #CABBill2019 #CABProtests #NoToCAB #CAB_नहीं_चलेगाpic.twitter.com/SBR4QAOngR— Tanveer (@TanveerAnas) December 13, 2019
4. Lucknow
Hats off Lucknow...— Azhar khan (@Amanahm69981009) December 13, 2019
more power to every single person who is fighting today with this system #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/iQpFdpbP1o
Today protest against NRC and cab at clock tower Lucknow pic.twitter.com/tlgjCc3z7d— Gufran Khan (@GufranK80733491) December 13, 2019
5. Bhopal
Protest at CTE, Bhopal against the #CABBill2019#CitizenshipAmendmentAct#CABProtests #CABEkDhokaHaipic.twitter.com/1dbCYYQWEI— Tanveer (@TanveerAnas) December 14, 2019
Nearly half-a-dozen protests in Bhopal in the last couple of days on the discriminatory law and against NRC. Social activists, multiple groups, politicians, women led them. https://t.co/cFzpNpX7aH #CABProtests— Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) December 13, 2019
6. Kolkota
#CABProtests in #WestBengal: Mob at a large number blocks railway tracks at #Sankrail station in #Howrah, resulting a major train service disruption in #SouthEasternRailway's Howrah-Kharagpur division. #Kolkata #CAB pic.twitter.com/BIy0zztF1D— Deepayan Sinha (@sdeepayan) December 14, 2019
7. Gulbarga, Karnataka
Hindu brothers & sisters standing shoulder to shoulder with Muslims against this unconstitutional #CABBill destroying the idea of India.— Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) December 13, 2019
We are going to fight until it gets rollback.
It's now or never. #CABProtests #Gulbarga #JanVirodhiBJP pic.twitter.com/bEaeT3DfrN
8. Bihar
#CABProtests— Neha Khan (@TheNehaKhan) December 13, 2019
Araria (Bihar) today. It is just beginning @narendramodi जी pic.twitter.com/ea6Xp01vKG
#CABProtests in Bhagalpur, Bihar pic.twitter.com/ZEvIBR9Uy6— Raahi (@make_itpossible) December 13, 2019
9. Hyderabad
Chanting Hindu Muslim Bhi Bhai hundred participated in Anti #CABBill2019 protest in Guntur of #AndhraPradesh. A similar protest march organized in #Hyderabad and other parts of #Telangana too. #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/2J0Ptb6Dre— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) December 13, 2019
Hyderabad protest against CAB @imMAK02 @UmarKhalidJNU #CABProtests #CABAgainstConstitution pic.twitter.com/PlfXtUoyCH— Mohammed SUMAIR (@Farooquisumair) December 13, 2019
10. Maharashtra
Protest held today at Khamgaon SDM Office (Maharashtra) around two thousand citizens gathered against#CABProtests pic.twitter.com/lbVZVb3Uzb— Dr Syed Wasimuddin (@DWasimuddin) December 13, 2019
Massive protest against #CABBill2019 in Maharashtra's Hingoi district. Hingoli also my native place is one of the marginalized district of Maharashtra yet they refused to bend the knee.#CABProtests pic.twitter.com/0vVqf1ODBE— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) December 14, 2019
#CAB_नहीं_चलेगा #CABProtests— Adnan Kirmani (@AdnanKirmaniii) December 13, 2019
Snapshots from todays Agitation against CAB and NRC at Aurangabad, Maharashtra
organised by @MMACofficial Aurangabad@KirmaniIlyas @wajedquadri @IndoIslamicPage @AurangabadBuzz @Drshadabsk pic.twitter.com/KHClNERCmH
11. Calicut, Kerala
Massive rally against #CAB taken out by @PFIOfficial at Calicut, #Kerala.— Syed Moinuddin🇮🇳 (@SyedMoinBhai) December 13, 2019
JUSTICE CONFERENCE || KERALA || 13 DECEMBER#BabriMasjid #CABProtests #CABBill2019 #CitizenshipAmendmentAct2019 #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 #CAB_नहीं_चलेगा #IndiaAgainstBJP pic.twitter.com/al2V9POgtJ
12. Goa
Protests have erupted across Margao, Goa against CAB. Can hear slogans of 'Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai. Hum sab Bhai bhai' and 'Amka naka Amka naka.. CAB amka naka'. #CABBill2019 pic.twitter.com/3oiQPVOfKY— Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) December 13, 2019
13. Kanpur
Kanpur against #CAB today. pic.twitter.com/VB2I7uFG0u— Iftikhar Hasan (@iftikharhasan72) December 13, 2019
14. Ahmedabad
15. Mumbai
#CABProtest in Mumbai was less protest and more arrest ! Crowds of students and professionals were continuously dispersed or herded...at times roughly into the waiting police vans. But voices will not be silenced by knee jerk police action. #CitizensAgainstCAB #MumbaiAgainstCAB pic.twitter.com/hiXeylLGoW— sangeeta mehra (@sango20) December 13, 2019
This is what's happening in Mumbai to those that marched peacefully at Marine Drive. Same shit, different city. #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/vXPSUCTlHu— Kay Nair (@kaynair) December 13, 2019
In light of the on-going protests, the government has implemented an internet shutdown in select North-Eastern states, including Assam and Tripura.