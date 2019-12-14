Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill have been taking place across India and people have taken to social media to share photos of the protests and comment on the same. A Twitter account, by the handle pepper_smoker, has compiled a thread of photos of protests from across India.

Assam has been in the thick of protests, with government imposing a curfew (which was recently lifted) and implementing an internet shutdown. Widespread protests have also taken place in Meghalaya and Tripura.

@UN @realDonaldTrump @unwomenindia. This is the current scenario of Assam.The @PMOIndia is violating the secular constitutional rights of our Assamese people. They are going to settle illegal immigrants by passing the bil CAB2016. Which going to spread communal violence in India. pic.twitter.com/ohWk92fdOO — Tajmin Yesmin Sultana (@YesminTajmin) December 12, 2019

The Northeastern states are burning.



Violence, instability and fear has gripped the nation but Modi and Shah don't care. #CABseBharatBachao #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 https://t.co/tr4pgDIV3O — Dr. Krishna Poonia ( जयपुर ग्रामीण ) (@Murarisharmainc) December 12, 2019

Here's a look at the protests that have raged across other regions in India, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill:

1. Delhi

Just a part of the protest in Delhi at Jantar Mantar, there are so many people (I can’t capture it), there are more coming in, wish there were more though #NoCitizenshipAmendmentBill #notmygovernment #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/Y6GWMDlhAV — Anna (@annaverbee) December 14, 2019

At the #CABProtests in jantar mantar in Delhi. #NotInMyName and not under this constitution. Not in this country. When the government uses parliament against the constitution, the people will have to protect the heart of india , and every platform will be our parliament. pic.twitter.com/cQHu25hjdJ — Nikhil Dey (@nikhilmkss) December 14, 2019

2. AMU, Aligarh

3. Bangalore

#CABProtests



Silent Protest against the Bill is carried in Bangalore after Jummah Namaz without disturbing public.



We stand for humanity don't discriminate us. pic.twitter.com/iokvRTwVC6 — mohammad umar (@Umarhaleem3Umar) December 13, 2019

4. Lucknow

Hats off Lucknow...

more power to every single person who is fighting today with this system #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/iQpFdpbP1o — Azhar khan (@Amanahm69981009) December 13, 2019

Today protest against NRC and cab at clock tower Lucknow pic.twitter.com/tlgjCc3z7d — Gufran Khan (@GufranK80733491) December 13, 2019

5. Bhopal

Nearly half-a-dozen protests in Bhopal in the last couple of days on the discriminatory law and against NRC. Social activists, multiple groups, politicians, women led them. https://t.co/cFzpNpX7aH #CABProtests — Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) December 13, 2019

6. Kolkota

7. Gulbarga, Karnataka

Hindu brothers & sisters standing shoulder to shoulder with Muslims against this unconstitutional #CABBill destroying the idea of India.

We are going to fight until it gets rollback.

It's now or never. #CABProtests #Gulbarga #JanVirodhiBJP pic.twitter.com/bEaeT3DfrN — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) December 13, 2019

8. Bihar

9. Hyderabad

Chanting Hindu Muslim Bhi Bhai hundred participated in Anti #CABBill2019 protest in Guntur of #AndhraPradesh. A similar protest march organized in #Hyderabad and other parts of #Telangana too. #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/2J0Ptb6Dre — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) December 13, 2019

10. Maharashtra

Protest held today at Khamgaon SDM Office (Maharashtra) around two thousand citizens gathered against#CABProtests pic.twitter.com/lbVZVb3Uzb — Dr Syed Wasimuddin (@DWasimuddin) December 13, 2019

Massive protest against #CABBill2019 in Maharashtra's Hingoi district. Hingoli also my native place is one of the marginalized district of Maharashtra yet they refused to bend the knee.#CABProtests pic.twitter.com/0vVqf1ODBE — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) December 14, 2019

11. Calicut, Kerala

12. Goa

Protests have erupted across Margao, Goa against CAB. Can hear slogans of 'Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai. Hum sab Bhai bhai' and 'Amka naka Amka naka.. CAB amka naka'. #CABBill2019 pic.twitter.com/3oiQPVOfKY — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) December 13, 2019

13. Kanpur

14. Ahmedabad

15. Mumbai

#CABProtest in Mumbai was less protest and more arrest ! Crowds of students and professionals were continuously dispersed or herded...at times roughly into the waiting police vans. But voices will not be silenced by knee jerk police action. #CitizensAgainstCAB #MumbaiAgainstCAB pic.twitter.com/hiXeylLGoW — sangeeta mehra (@sango20) December 13, 2019

This is what's happening in Mumbai to those that marched peacefully at Marine Drive. Same shit, different city. #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/vXPSUCTlHu — Kay Nair (@kaynair) December 13, 2019

In light of the on-going protests, the government has implemented an internet shutdown in select North-Eastern states, including Assam and Tripura.