Sometimes, the fear of being judged by society binds us from doing things we want to. But, during times like these, all we really need is the right kind of motivation to help build our confidence.



And, that's exactly what this 21-year-old named Nila Morton from Greenville, South Carolina needed in her life so the internet came to her rescue.

Just like many of us, Morton loves to dress up and get clicked but she never found the courage to post her pictures on social media in her lovely outfits as she feared negative comments.



Why, you ask? Morton was born with a rare condition called Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy. For those who don't know, this condition causes severe muscle weakness that requires you to use a wheelchair to get around.

In an interview with Buzz Feed News Morton said:

I usually don’t post pictures of myself when I have a nice dress on or when I go out because I get nervous about comments since I’m not society’s view of disability.

But, things were different this time. Morton wore a nice black dress that made her feel sexy and beautiful so she took a leap of faith and posted a few pictures of herself on Twitter anyway.

I was kinda nervous about posting bc this is way outta my comfort zone & Ik some ppl will judge but I felt beautiful 🥰🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/sr0RyOHda4 — Niyoncé💋 (@Niyonce143) February 2, 2020

What followed after that was totally unexpected. The internet definitely noticed her but their reaction was anything but negative.

In fact, people on social media are lauding her for overcoming her nervousness and are showering her with love, praises and giving her fashion sense a thumbs up.

You are literally glowinggggg and your entire look is perfect pic.twitter.com/Extrav1jNJ — ☆random girl☆ (@RandomLagGirl) February 2, 2020

Dont blur out your chair...you're absolutely beautiful anyone who judges you is projecting what they dont like about themselves go head beautiful rock out 😍😍❤❤ — Duncan_Jrs Baby0792 (@BigJake_80) February 2, 2020

You're beautiful. Don't hurt nobody with that dress! — J.I.M.B.R.O.W.S.K.I. (@PeaceAndCheese) February 2, 2020

You look beautiful. Glowing and all ✨ — Kamala (@KammyTaughtYou) February 2, 2020

You're beautiful ❤ — Vuvu (@Vuvuyonce) February 2, 2020

I feel nervous posting pics sometimes but dw you look absolutely amazinggg 😍the hair, the edges layed, the chain mail dress, the shoessss 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ry70uQNz14 — Gembaaa 🙋🏾 (@LDN_Gem) February 2, 2020

You look tf good🗣🗣🗣 — 9 (@hbicbih) February 2, 2020

These photos are gorgeous. Loving the dress on you. — She Art Loosed (@SoualiganAmazon) February 2, 2020

Naturally, Morton was filled with joy and excitement after receiving overwhelming responses for her viral pictures on social media.

So, she took to Twitter to thank everyone for making her feel confident and good about herself.

Aww this love from my photo makes me smile. I was scared to post bc I’m showing more than I would plus I been through a lot personally. So thank you so much everyone! God bless y’all 🥰💗 — Niyoncé💋 (@Niyonce143) February 2, 2020

And, this is how the internet responded to her tweet:

We appreciate you, duke. — Bank Sinatra #YRN🏚 (@zBaRR_) February 2, 2020

stay confident queen 💞 — sleeeek (@nodeadfaces) February 2, 2020

Big energy! — S. Dizzle (@SLikdizzle) February 2, 2020

Girl that is amazing and you should not scared. If you love and are confident and happy with it. That's what's matters most. — Joyful Baby Store (@JoyfulBabyStore) February 2, 2020

You are killing it 🔥 stay confident gf 💁🏽‍♀️ — shelby (@ShelbyShepardd) February 3, 2020

You were in charge of what people were looking at, though. That’s balls. Hope no one tries to take that power from you or tell you how you should be viewed. — Zenny Cuff (@TenderlyBroken) February 10, 2020

Nila, thank you for showing us the real and confident you.