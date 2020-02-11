And, that's exactly what this 21-year-old named Nila Morton from Greenville, South Carolina needed in her life so the internet came to her rescue.
Why, you ask? Morton was born with a rare condition called Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy. For those who don't know, this condition causes severe muscle weakness that requires you to use a wheelchair to get around.
In an interview with Buzz Feed News Morton said:
I usually don’t post pictures of myself when I have a nice dress on or when I go out because I get nervous about comments since I’m not society’s view of disability.
I was kinda nervous about posting bc this is way outta my comfort zone & Ik some ppl will judge but I felt beautiful 🥰🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/sr0RyOHda4— Niyoncé💋 (@Niyonce143) February 2, 2020
What followed after that was totally unexpected. The internet definitely noticed her but their reaction was anything but negative.
You are literally glowinggggg and your entire look is perfect pic.twitter.com/Extrav1jNJ— ☆random girl☆ (@RandomLagGirl) February 2, 2020
You're beautiful. Don't hurt nobody with that dress!— J.I.M.B.R.O.W.S.K.I. (@PeaceAndCheese) February 2, 2020
You look beautiful. Glowing and all ✨— Kamala (@KammyTaughtYou) February 2, 2020
You're beautiful ❤— Vuvu (@Vuvuyonce) February 2, 2020
That dress!!!! pic.twitter.com/e2WDXCSFIv— Dirty Dan (@afrawlmiau) February 2, 2020
You look tf good🗣🗣🗣— 9 (@hbicbih) February 2, 2020
These photos are gorgeous. Loving the dress on you.— She Art Loosed (@SoualiganAmazon) February 2, 2020
Naturally, Morton was filled with joy and excitement after receiving overwhelming responses for her viral pictures on social media.
Aww this love from my photo makes me smile. I was scared to post bc I’m showing more than I would plus I been through a lot personally. So thank you so much everyone! God bless y’all 🥰💗— Niyoncé💋 (@Niyonce143) February 2, 2020
And, this is how the internet responded to her tweet:
stay confident queen 💞— sleeeek (@nodeadfaces) February 2, 2020
Big energy!— S. Dizzle (@SLikdizzle) February 2, 2020
Girl that is amazing and you should not scared. If you love and are confident and happy with it. That's what's matters most.— Joyful Baby Store (@JoyfulBabyStore) February 2, 2020
You are killing it 🔥 stay confident gf 💁🏽♀️— shelby (@ShelbyShepardd) February 3, 2020
You were in charge of what people were looking at, though. That’s balls. Hope no one tries to take that power from you or tell you how you should be viewed.— Zenny Cuff (@TenderlyBroken) February 10, 2020
Nila, thank you for showing us the real and confident you.