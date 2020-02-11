Sometimes, the fear of being judged by society binds us from doing things we want to. But, during times like these, all we really need is the right kind of motivation to help build our confidence. 

And, that's exactly what this 21-year-old named Nila Morton from Greenville, South Carolina needed in her life so the internet came to her rescue. 

Just like many of us, Morton loves to dress up and get clicked but she never found the courage to post her pictures on social media in her lovely outfits as she feared negative comments. 

Why, you ask? Morton was born with a rare condition called Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy. For those who don't know, this condition causes severe muscle weakness that requires you to use a wheelchair to get around. 

In an interview with Buzz Feed News Morton said:

I usually don’t post pictures of myself when I have a nice dress on or when I go out because I get nervous about comments since I’m not society’s view of disability.
But, things were different this time. Morton wore a nice black dress that made her feel sexy and beautiful so she took a leap of faith and posted a few pictures of herself on Twitter anyway. 

What followed after that was totally unexpected. The internet definitely noticed her but their reaction was anything but negative.

In fact, people on social media are lauding her for overcoming her nervousness and are showering her with love, praises and giving her fashion sense a thumbs up.

Naturally, Morton was filled with joy and excitement after receiving overwhelming responses for her viral pictures on social media.

So, she took to Twitter to thank everyone for making her feel confident and good about herself. 

And, this is how the internet responded to her tweet:

Nila, thank you for showing us the real and confident you. 