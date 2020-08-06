On Wednesday, India witnessed the bhumi pujan in Ayodhya. PM Modi especially flew in for this occasion.

Even Indians outside the country celebrated this occasion. A crowd of people including the Indian diaspora gathered near the digital billboard of Ram temple in Times Square, New York on Wednesday. They sang bhajans and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.'



#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

One of the residents shared that:

We really feel happy and energetic, so many people are here celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. It’s a really big moment for me and for all the Indians across the world.

Reportedly, more than a 1,000 people Indian-origin came together near the digital billboard that was displaying images of Lord Ram at Broadway.



#WATCH USA: A large group of people, including the Indian diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of #RamMandir in New York’s Times Square on 5th August to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Sri Ram'. pic.twitter.com/Suzh75NbKz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Filled with excitement, people travelled from different places to come together and celebrate this occasion in Times Square. They were dressed in traditional clothes, lit candles and exchanged sweets.



Not just that, a few of them among the crowd even said that they would come back again to celebrate Diwali every year at Times Square.

I am from New Jersey and I am here to be a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi celebration today. It feels great to be a part of it. Our previous generations struggled for over 500 years.

- Manju Nath

The images of Lord Ram and the proposed temple at Ayodhya were displayed on the largest high-definition digital billboard on Boardway. It was lit up at 10 AM to celebrate the laying of the foundation's stone by the PM in Ayodhya.



The country witnessed the ceremony on 5 August where many came together at the site including Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, Anandiben Patel along with Narendra Modi.