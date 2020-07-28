Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on 24th July on Disney+ Hostar. The OTT platform saw an increase in the viewership numbers for the premiere.



Not just that, as per sources, an independent tracking firm claims that Dil Bechara was watched by 95 million viewers in just the first 24 hours of its release.

So, let's do the math. Considering the average ticket cost in India is ₹108 according to this report and since the movie got 95 million views, in a way, had the movie been released on the big screen, it would have made a whopping rounded-off figure of ₹1000 cr in its first day.



According to a Mid-Day report, a representative from Ormax Media shared that the numbers of the movie can be compared to viewership numbers of Game Of Thrones. He hasn't provided any further information yet.



If one wants to, comparisons could be drawn [between the viewership] of Dil Bechara, and that of [the much-acclaimed series] Game of Thrones, and this was possible even though the latter had a pre-existing viewer-base, while the film [did not]. Then again, Hotstar promoted Dil Bechara from the onset, marketing its release date and time well in advance. Viewers showed up in unison to watch it.

Fans had previously protested that the movie should be released in theatres but flocked to the OTT platform anyway, making it stand in comparison with Game Of Thrones in terms of viewership.

The movie Dil Bechara is phenomenally being celebrated. It not only made us smile but also broke our hearts all over again.