Amidst the lockdown in Jharkhand, this 11-year-old ensures kids do not hamper their studies because of it. Dipika Minz is in class 7 studying in a private school in Chandapara village in Khunti. What makes her do this? Let's find out.

Dipika, along with her studies, teaches English and Maths to the small kids. She has also inspired Gram Sabha to conduct similar classes for senior students that have 100 students now. Currently, the classes are arranged in batches according to the different age groups.

Gram Sabha Secretary Amit Kispotta informed, “During the weekly meeting of Gram Sabha, we thought that if Dipika is teaching her juniors, then who will teach Dipika. Therefore, a proposal was passed to make similar arrangements for Dipika and other students of her age.”

Dipika's father says, “I am really proud of my daughter that she has brought a ray of hope among the parents during the time of crisis when everyone has become hopeless. Being a backward area, online classes are not feasible here but through the initiative taken by Dipika, children have started getting back to the learning process.”

Dipika aspires to become an IAS officer. She is an inspiration to society and, we should all learn from her.