Treating animals with love and compassion are important qualities that all human beings must learn to/should possess.

A disabled cow, living in a shelter home on Pune-Solapur highway was given a new lease of life with a prosthetic leg. The cow was fitted with an artificial leg so that it could stand and walk properly.

The cow was gifted an artificial leg by Dr Salil Jain, head of prosthetics and orthotics department at Sancheti Hospital, Pune and his team, who made this possible.

Amar Jagtap, a pharmacist visited the gaushala a few months back for some work and that's where he noticed the disabled cow and approached Dr Jain for help.

Dr Jain and his team were glad to be part of this mission. He said that the operation was successful but, it would take a month for the cow to get adjusted to the artificial leg. He said:

The cow is now able to stand and is walking slowly. But, it will take at least a month for it to get adjusted to the artificial leg.

Kind souls like them need to be appreciated for making this world a better place.